DOJ report accuses Biden admin of biased prosecutions against anti-abortion protesters

Ally Heath
DOJ sues three of the nation’s largest health insurance companies alleging ‘unlawful kickbacks’
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The Justice Department (DOJ)’s Weaponization Working Group released an 882-page report on Tuesday alleging the Biden administration weaponized the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, prompting the DOJ to fire at least four federal prosecutors involved in those cases. The law prohibits the use of force, threats or obstruction to interfere with people obtaining or providing reproductive health services.

Based on over 700,000 internal records, the report claims the Biden-era Justice Department collaborated with pro-abortion groups like the National Abortion Federation to monitor and target pro-life activists, alleging biased enforcement of the 1994 law meant to protect clinic access.

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The report documented aggressive tactics, including the arrest of pro-life activist Mark Houck by 16 armed FBI agents, and sentencing disparities where prosecutors sought an average of 26.8 months for pro-life defendants versus 12.3 months for pro-abortion defendants.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche condemned this enforcement as creating a two-tiered system of justice, pledged reform, and announced the firing of personnel involved in these prosecutions.

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