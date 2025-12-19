Unbiased. Straight Facts.
DOJ says it won’t meet Friday Epstein files deadline, Dems threaten legal action

The House of Representatives is starting its summer break early due to an impasse over the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Image credit: Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Two of the top Democrats in the House said they are “examining all legal options” after Department of Justice (DOJ) officials said they would only release a portion of the Jeffrey Epstein files today. Under an act passed by Congress last month, the DOJ was required to release all of the files by the end of the day.

DOJ officials said they are still going through the documents to redact identifying information about victims. Officials said while they plan to release hundreds of files today, thousands more would be released in the coming weeks.

“The Department of Justice is now making clear it intends to defy Congress itself, even as it gives star treatment to Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell,” Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., wrote in a joint statement. “Courts around the country have repeatedly intervened when this Administration has broken the law. We are now examining all legal options in the face of this violation of federal law. The survivors of this nightmare deserve justice, the co-conspirators must be held accountable, and the American people deserve complete transparency from DOJ.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., also pushed back on the DOJ, saying there was no room for interpretation in the Epstein Files Transparency Act. He posted a screenshot of the first page of the act to X, highlighting the section requiring all documents to be released within 30 days of the act’s passage.

