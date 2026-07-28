DOJ spent nearly $1 million on banners of Trump’s face and other refurbishments

Records obtained by Politico show that the Department of Justice (DOJ) spent $892,192.07 on the “RFK Beautification Project,” on improvements to the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building.

The improvements included cleaning the exterior walls, upgrading the outdoor lighting, and hanging the “Celebratory Banners” featuring Trump’s face. But the exact amount spent on those banners was redacted from the report.

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Officials signed the contract in January, citing the “urgent nature” of completing the project before the country’s 250th birthday celebration. The DOJ says it was necessary to redact the exact cost of the banners due to “trade secrets.”

Beyond the Justice Department, other federal agencies displayed similar imagery: the Department of the Interior spent $39,000, the Federal Aviation Administration spent up to $114,000 and the Department of Agriculture spent $16,400.

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