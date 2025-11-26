Education Dept. investigates UC Berkeley over Turning Point USA protest

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating the University of California, Berkley’s response to a protest involving Turning Point USA. The protest took place on Nov. 10 at an event led by the school’s chapter of the organization.

The department is looking into whether UC Berkley violated the Clery Act. It requires colleges and universities that get federal funding to collect and publicly report crime data. Federal officials requested crime logs and documents dating back to 2022. UC Berkley officials said they would cooperate with the review.

