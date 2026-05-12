Ex-CIA director claims there are many in the DOJ, CIA working against Trump’s actions

Ally Heath
Former CIA Director John Brennan said a "legion of professionals" is resisting politically motivated actions by the Trump administration.
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Former CIA Director John Brennan said that a “legion of professionals” in the Department of Justice, CIA and other agencies are resisting politically motivated actions by the Trump administration.

Brennan, speaking to MS Now’s Nicole Wallace as part of a panel, said these career officials refuse to support political activities inconsistent with their professional and constitutional or legal responsibilities.

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“The ones who are refusing to follow politically motivated prosecutions, those who are refusing to support any type of political activities on the part of the Trump administration that are inconsistent with the authorities, the responsibilities of the intelligence community, law enforcement community and the Department of Justice,” Brennan said. “We have to rely on these individuals to stand up to their professional responsibilities, and also to the courts, to the judges, to those judges who, in fact, took an oath of allegiance to the law, not to a political party, not to a person.”

Conservatives criticized Brennan’s remarks, claiming the Obama-era CIA director admitted to internal resistance within federal agencies against Trump’s agenda.

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