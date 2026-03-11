Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Ex-DOGE member says he took Social Security data to new job: Whistleblower

Ally Heath
A whistleblower complaint alleges a former DOGE software engineer took Americans' personal data from the Social Security Administration.
Right Media Miss
Image credit: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the right as only 11% is from right-leaning media.

70% left coverage11% right coverage

A whistleblower complaint alleges a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) software engineer removed Americans’ personal data from the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) and stored it on a thumb drive, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The whistleblower said the engineer worked at the U.S. Social Security Administration last year and left in October to join a government contractor, where he told colleagues he “possessed two tightly restricted databases of U.S. citizens’ information” and planned to share that information with his new employer.

Named databases included the “Numident” and the “Master Death File,” which could cover records for more than 500 million living and dead Americans, including Social Security numbers and birth data.

Observers say the episode adds to a pattern of concerns about DOGE’s work at the SSA, with earlier allegations of two DOGE members accessing off-limits Social Security numbers and a judge blocking DOGE from SSA systems last year.

The Social Security Administration inspector general is investigating the whistleblower complaint.

Tags: ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

26 total sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.