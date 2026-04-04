Experts on international law say US, Israel’s strikes on Iran could be war crimes

A group of over 100 U.S.-based international law experts, professors and practitioners said in an open letter that U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran could amount to war crimes.

The attack, they said, was a “clear violation of the United Nations charter.”

“The conduct of the war, and statements of U.S. officials, also raise serious concerns about violations of international humanitarian law, including potential war crimes,” the experts said in a statement.

Particularly concerning, the letter said, was the strike on a primary school in Minab, Iran, which killed 175 people, many of them children.

Preliminary findings of an investigation by the Department of Defense determined the U.S. was responsible for the strike.

“We are seriously concerned about strikes that have hit schools, health facilities and homes,” the letter said, citing the Iranian Red Crescent, which reported that 67,414 civilian sites have been struck.