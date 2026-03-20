Father of service member killed in Iran war said he didn’t tell Hegseth to ‘finish’ the job

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met privately on Wednesday with the families of six service members killed during the Iran war. He said that they told him to “‘Finish this. Honor their sacrifice. Do not waver. Do not stop until the job is done.’”

However, the father of 28-year-old Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, who died when the refueling plane he and five others were on crashed in Iraq, told NBC News that he “didn’t say anything along those lines.”

“I can’t speak for the other families. When he spoke to me, that was not something we talked about,” Charles Simmons said in an interview with the outlet. A public official who NBC said was within earshot of President Donald Trump’s meetings with family members also said they didn’t hear any of them tell Trump to “finish the job” in Iran.

