FBI confirms Thomas Crooks as lone wolf in Trump assassination attempt

An investigation into Crooks' online history showed a violent past, but the agency said there was no cause to investigate him.
Image credit: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
According to the FBI, Thomas Cooks was a lone wolf in his assassination attempt of President Donald Trump on Sunday, July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. The agency reportedly found no evidence connecting Crooks to any other individual or foreign entities.

“We have spoken to the families, the president — there is no cover-up here. There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in an interview. An investigation into Crooks’ online history showed a violent past, but the agency said there was no cause to investigate him prior to the shooting.

