FBI Director Kash Patel gifts New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns

Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Replica 3D-printed revolvers, inspired by toy Nerf guns, were gifted to senior New Zealand officials by FBI Director Kash Patel and had to be surrendered for dismantling due to New Zealand’s legal restrictions. The guns were modeled after toy Nerf guns and categorized as firearms under New Zealand law, requiring a permit to possess.

Five officials who received the gifts voluntarily surrendered the pistols, highlighting the country’s strict gun control policies. New Zealand has strict gun laws, and 3D-printed weapons are treated similarly to other guns, echoing the country’s strong stance on firearms regulation following past violence incidents.

