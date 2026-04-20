FBI Director Kash Patel says agency has evidence backing Trump’s 2020 stolen election claims

FBI Director Kash Patel said that criminal arrests are imminent for figures involved in what he called a “de facto coup” against President Donald Trump as he spoke about alleged efforts to rig the 2020 election. Patel made the claim during an appearance on Fox News Sunday morning.

Patel claimed investigators now possess “all the information we need” from restricted computer files deliberately hidden to conceal evidence of a system built over 20 and 30 years.

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Working alongside Attorney General Todd Blanche and Department of Justice prosecutors, Patel confirmed the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey is underway, signaling it is just the beginning.

Meanwhile, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is opposing the Department of Justice’s attempts to seize Detroit-area 2024 election ballots, accusing the administration of sowing fresh electoral doubt.