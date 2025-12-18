FCC removes ‘Independent’ label from website after chairman’s comments

The FCC removed the word ‘independent’ from its website description. The move came after Chairman Brendan Carr’s exchange with Democrats during a Senate hearing, implying that the agency is not independent from the Trump Administration.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., asked Carr about the FCC’s ability to conduct oversight of major media organizations without input from the Trump administration or its potential response to decisions. During his questioning, Luján pointed out that the FCC called itself an “independent government agency” on its website.

“Congress did not include for-cause removal in the Communications Act,” Carr said in response. “So formally speaking, the FCC is not independent.”

The FCC’s website changed on Wednesday, removing the word “independent” shortly after the hearing.

Carr also told lawmakers that over-the-air broadcasters have an obligation to air content that serves the “public interest,” saying that companies that serve the public interest “are not at risk” of attacks or scrutiny from the Trump administration.