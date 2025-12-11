Federal Judge Emil Bove faces ethics complaint for attending Trump rally

A private judicial watchdog group filed a misconduct complaint against Federal Judge Emil Bove after he attended a rally for President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania earlier this week. Bove, Trump’s former personal attorney, was appointed and confirmed to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this year.

Fix the Court, the private watchdog group, filed a complaint accusing Bove of violating policies that require judges to refrain from participating in political activity and avoid appearances of impropriety.

“Attending a Trump event — and not leaving when it became clear that the speech was, in fact, a partisan rally — violates this canon,” the group wrote in the complaint.

Fix the Court’s complaint does not automatically trigger an investigation by the 3rd Circuit’s Judicial Council. Bove’s office told Reuters he had no comment on the complaint.

The rally, held at a Mount Pocono casino, was slated as an event for Trump to speak on economic progress under his administration. Trump spoke off script during the rally, making attacks on the “radical left” and Somali migrants.