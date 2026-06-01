Feds arrest city-funded LA Peace Ambassador for possessing illegal body armor plates

Ally Heath
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Federal authorities arrested a Los Angeles city-funded Peace Ambassador for possessing illegal body armor plates near MacArthur Park, the Department of Justice said.

Charging documents identify Michael Angel Alvarez, also known as “Diablo,” as a convicted murderer who served 24 years in prison and allegedly remains an active member of the 18th Street gang. Federal prosecutor Bill Essayli touted the arrest.

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“There is no indication Alvarez has ever stopped associating with the 18th Street gang,” Essayil said.

He also criticized city spending on convicted felons.

Following the arrest, Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who heads the program, removed Alvarez as a Peace Ambassador. Alvarez said the allegations should not discredit an entire field of intervention workers.

The Peace Ambassador program employs individuals with lived experience to prevent violence. Los Angeles paid Alvarez $58,000 last year.

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