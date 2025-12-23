‘Festivus report’ highlights cocaine dogs, COVID influencers and a lot of debt

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., released his annual “Festivus Report,” highlighting over $1.6 trillion in government waste for 2025. It included spending on cocaine experiments on dogs and influencer campaigns for COVID-19 vaccines.

The report indicates that federal debt reached nearly $40 trillion and said Congress continued excessive spending despite warnings about the increasing debt. Notable expenses included over $40 million for influencers to promote COVID-19 vaccinations and $5 million to dose dogs with cocaine.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Paul criticized spending habits in Congress, saying, “No matter how much taxpayer money Washington burns through, politicians can’t help but demand more.”