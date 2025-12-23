Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

‘Festivus report’ highlights cocaine dogs, COVID influencers and a lot of debt

Straight Arrow News
On Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced he would reissue his criminal referral of Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice.
Left Media Miss
Image credit: Al Drago/Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the left as 0% is from left-leaning media.

0% left coverage100% right coverage

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., released his annual “Festivus Report,” highlighting over $1.6 trillion in government waste for 2025. It included spending on cocaine experiments on dogs and influencer campaigns for COVID-19 vaccines.

The report indicates that federal debt reached nearly $40 trillion and said Congress continued excessive spending despite warnings about the increasing debt. Notable expenses included over $40 million for influencers to promote COVID-19 vaccinations and $5 million to dose dogs with cocaine.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Paul criticized spending habits in Congress, saying, “No matter how much taxpayer money Washington burns through, politicians can’t help but demand more.”

Tags: , ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

9 total sources

  • No coverage from Far Left sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Left sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Lean Left sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Center sources 0 sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.