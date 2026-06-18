Florida court rules 18-year-olds can conceal carry firearms, overturning previous ban

A Florida appeals court on Wednesday overturned a state law prohibiting 18 to 20-year-olds from concealed carry, saying it’s unconstitutional.

“Eighteen- to 20-year-olds can defend the country without restriction but can only utilize their Second Amendment right to self-defense with severe restrictions,” Judge Spencer D. Levine wrote in the ruling. “Restricting 18- to 20-year-olds — members of the same ‘political community’ as other law-abiding adults — from rights to self-defense would make the Second Amendment a ‘second-class’ right.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who declined to defend the law in court, called the ruling “another win for the unalienable rights of Floridians.”

“We will not seek further review and will work with @FDACS to implement the court’s order,” he said on X.