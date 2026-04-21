Florida opposes first hyperscale AI data center over water, energy risks

Ally Heath
Big Tech wants more data centers in mid-Atlantic states like Pennsylvania and Virginia, but experts say the PJM electric grid isn’t ready.
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Florida Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly said he opposes the proposal for the state’s first AI data center on 1,300 acres in Polk County, calling the proposal “fundamentally flawed.”

Kelly cited risks to the water supply, economy and infrastructure in a letter to local officials one day before Fort Meade will make a final decision on the project. The city’s planning commission unanimously approved a 20-year development agreement for the project. Kelly called projected water usage “woefully underestimated,” and said developer Stonebridge’s figures should be considered misrepresented.

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Stonebridge reported needing approximately 140,000 gallons of water daily for cooling and about 50,000 gallons for daily operations, but officials believe actual water demand is likely higher.

Because the water demand exceeds city regulations, the project would require permits from the Southwest Florida Water Management District. It requires water-use details and public meeting approval before granting permits. However, the data center’s initial application lacked the required information on projected water demand.

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