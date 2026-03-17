Former presidents deny Donald Trump’s Iran claim

President Donald Trump told reporters that a living former president told him they regretted not attacking Iran and supported his decision to do so. However, representatives for all four former presidents say it wasn’t them.

“Look, for 47 years, no president was willing to do what I’m doing, and they should have done it a long time ago,” Trump said. “It would have been a lot easier. There’s no president that wanted to do it. And yet every president knew. I’ve spoken to a certain president, who I like, actually, a past president, a former president. He said, ‘I wish I did it, I wish I did,’ but they didn’t do it. I’m doing it.”

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When Trump made the claim, he would not tell reporters which of the four living former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama or Joe Biden — allegedly made the comment.

“I can’t tell you that,” Trump said. “I don’t want to embarrass him. It would be very bad for his career, even though he’s got no career.”

The White House has not publicly released a statement since the former presidents denied speaking with Trump.