Fugees rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel sentenced to 14 years

Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the Fugees has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of illegal campaign donations.
Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the Fugees has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of illegally funneling millions of dollars in foreign money into former President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign. The former rapper was charged with acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, AP News reports.

A variety of high-profile witnesses had previously testified against Michel over those allegations, including former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio. Department of Justice lawyers had initially looked at a possible life sentence.

Michel’s defense team protested that the sentence was “completely disproportionate to the offense,” and vowed to appeal the decision. His lawyers indicated they were seeking a three-year prison term to settle the case.

