Georgia troopers fired for allegedly seeking insurance payouts after using their vehicles to stop chases

Sarah Peters
Four Georgia State Patrol employees were fired after an internal investigation found these officers filed insurance claims to profit from vehicle chases.
Right Media Miss
Image credit: Adam Hagy/Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the right as 0% is from right-leaning media.

36% left coverage0% right coverage

Four Georgia State Patrol employees were fired from the Georgia Department of Public Safety after an internal investigation found these officers filed insurance claims to profit from vehicle chases, violating the department’s policy.

After using their patrol vehicles to stop a chase, including a “precision immobilization technique,” the troopers sent crash reports to a private attorney. That attorney filed personal injury claims against fleeing drivers’ insurance companies.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Troopers Hunter Waters, Tyler Byrd and Isaiah Francois participated in the scheme. Byrd said he received two $25,000 settlements. The investigation found the officers reported no physical injuries to the department. The troopers’ supervisor Sgt. Joseph Curlee attempted to make a claim through the same lawyer but was not successful.

Curlee stated he did not believe these actions violated department policy because they were acting as private citizens.

The Department of Public Safety investigation concluded the practice created a conflict of interest, as seeking personal compensation for official duties subjects the entire agency to a “damaged reputation, disparaged image, and public distrust.”

Despite department policy requiring permission for such claims, Francois told investigators he saw “no ethical violation” for seeking the payments, revealing a disconnect between official standards and the troopers’ interpretation. Curlee stated he did not believe these actions violated department policy because they were acting as private citizens.

Tags: , , ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

12 total sources

  • No coverage from Lean Right sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Right sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Far Right sources 0 sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.