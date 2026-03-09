Unbiased. Straight Facts.
GOP Rep. Andy Ogles says ‘Muslims don’t belong in American society’

Ally Heath
Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee made a series of anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant posts on social media after an IED was found in New York City.
Right Media Miss
Image credit: Heather Diehl/Getty Images
This story is a Media Miss by the right as only 5% is from right-leaning media.

70% left coverage5% right coverage

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., posted on social media that “Muslims don’t belong in American society” after the FBI announced it is investigating a New York protest incident as ISIS-inspired terrorism. Later, Ogles doubled down on his comments, writing, “All of them immigrants, none of them belong here.”

Ogles also suggested that the U.S. Department of Justice deport New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a naturalized citizen.

Republican leadership had not publicly responded to the comments.

Ogles, who has previously advocated for restricting immigration from Muslim-majority countries, faces a primary challenge in this year’s election. However, he has Donald Trump’s endorsement and is considering a Senate run if Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s seat becomes available.

Ogles isn’t the only Republican openly using anti‑Muslim language. In February, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., said that if he had to choose between dogs and Muslim people, the decision “is not a difficult one.” Many Democratic leaders called for Fine’s resignation as a result.

