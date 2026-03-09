GOP Rep. Andy Ogles says ‘Muslims don’t belong in American society’

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., posted on social media that “Muslims don’t belong in American society” after the FBI announced it is investigating a New York protest incident as ISIS-inspired terrorism. Later, Ogles doubled down on his comments, writing, “All of them immigrants, none of them belong here.”

Ogles also suggested that the U.S. Department of Justice deport New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a naturalized citizen.

Republican leadership had not publicly responded to the comments.

Ogles, who has previously advocated for restricting immigration from Muslim-majority countries, faces a primary challenge in this year’s election. However, he has Donald Trump’s endorsement and is considering a Senate run if Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s seat becomes available.

Ogles isn’t the only Republican openly using anti‑Muslim language. In February, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., said that if he had to choose between dogs and Muslim people, the decision “is not a difficult one.” Many Democratic leaders called for Fine’s resignation as a result.