Republican Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., are withholding support for Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation vote scheduled Thursday unless the Justice Department provides written commitments to rescind the $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund.

Blanche previously claimed the fund is ‘dead’ during Congressional testimony but refused to provide written confirmation, prompting senators to demand formal rescission alongside restrictions on audit immunity granted to President Donald Trump and his family.

Cornyn sent a ‘red line strikeout’ of requested changes and told reporters, “They know what they need to do but they simply refuse to do it,” as Democrats remain unilaterally opposed, making every Republican vote essential.

Tillis warned they would “just have to delay” confirmation without written modifications from the Justice Department.

The standoff complicates Republican leadership plans to confirm Blanche before the Senate begins its August recess.