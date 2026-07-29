GOP Senators will not support Blanche for Attorney General until anti-weaponization fund is modified

Ally Heath
Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
35% left coverage28% right coverage

Republican Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., are withholding support for Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation vote scheduled Thursday unless the Justice Department provides written commitments to rescind the $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund.

Blanche previously claimed the fund is ‘dead’ during Congressional testimony but refused to provide written confirmation, prompting senators to demand formal rescission alongside restrictions on audit immunity granted to President Donald Trump and his family.

Cornyn sent a ‘red line strikeout’ of requested changes and told reporters, “They know what they need to do but they simply refuse to do it,” as Democrats remain unilaterally opposed, making every Republican vote essential.

Tillis warned they would “just have to delay” confirmation without written modifications from the Justice Department.

The standoff complicates Republican leadership plans to confirm Blanche before the Senate begins its August recess.

Tags: ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

55 total sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™