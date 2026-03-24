Greg Bovino says he didn’t go far enough

Former Border Patrol leader Greg Bovino said he felt the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown, which he led for several months, did not go far enough.

Speaking with The New York Times, Bovino said his goal had been “total domination.”

“We wanted total border domination,” Bovino told The Times. “When you use terms like that, perhaps it scares some of the weaker-minded people. Domination. I want you to dominate that border. I’m not going to ‘control’ it. We’re going to dominate the hell out of that damn place.”

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Bovino was reassigned to his previous regional post in California after public backlash against federal immigration agents and their use of force during Operation Metro Surge. The reassignment took place after agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis during protests.

Trump previously told Fox News that while he liked Bovino, he was “a pretty out there kind of guy, and in some cases that’s good, maybe it wasn’t good here. “

Bovino is now retiring after 30 years with the agency.

“I wish I’d caught even more illegal aliens,” Bovino recently told The New York Times. “I mean, we went as hard as we could, but there’s always a creative and innovative solution to catching even more.”