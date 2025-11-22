Hakeem Jeffries among House Dems to vote with GOP denouncing socialism

Unbiased. Straight Facts.
The resolution was approved in a 285-98 vote, though the majority of the House Democratic Caucus voted against it.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was among 86 Democrats to vote with Republicans on a resolution denouncing socialism. The resolution was approved in a 285-98 vote, though the majority of the House Democratic Caucus voted against it.

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-FL, introduced the resolution. “Socialism is a lie. It has never delivered justice or equality, only fear, censorship, poverty, and broken nations. I represent thousands of families who fled their homelands because socialist regimes promised paradise and delivered prisons,” she said.

The vote came as New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, was set to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House.

