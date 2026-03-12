Hawley introduces bill that removes abortion pill mifepristone’s FDA approval

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced legislation to remove the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for the abortion pill mifepristone.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., will introduce companion legislation in the House, according to a press release.

Along with revoking mifepristone’s FDA approval, Hawley’s bill would make distributing and labeling mifepristone for pregnancy termination violations of the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and create a private right of action for women to sue drug manufacturers for damages.

Mifepristone, when combined with another drug, misoprostol, can terminate pregnancies at up to 70 days of gestation. Around 7.5 million women are estimated to have used it, and it accounted for 63% of all abortions in the U.S. in 2023, according to The Hill.