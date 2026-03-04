Hegseth criticizes media coverage of US troop deaths in Iran conflict

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized the press for highlighting U.S. troop deaths from an Iranian drone attack, saying they tried “to make the president look bad.”

The U.S. Army released the names of four Reserve service members killed when an Iranian drone struck their tactical operations center. Two other service members were killed in the strike on an office complex in Kuwait, but their names have not yet been released.

According to CBS News reports, military officials had discussed whether the office space should be used because they did not believe it could be defended.

“This is what the fake news misses,” Hegseth said. “We’ve taking control of Iran’s airspace and waterways without boots on the ground. We control their fate. But when a few drones get through or tragic things happen it’s front page news. I get it, the press only wants to make the president look bad, but try for once to report the reality.”



