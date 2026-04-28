Hegseth losing Republican senators’ support due to leadership concerns

Ally Heath
Senior U.S. commanders have pushed back on Defense Secretary Hegseth’s latest defense blueprint with concerns focused on homeland threats.
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Senate Republicans expressed growing frustration with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Several GOP lawmakers also privately hoped President Donald Trump would fire him as Pentagon turmoil intensified.

Hegseth’s leadership faces scrutiny following his dismissals of top military officials, including Navy Secretary John Phelan and Army Chief of Staff Randy George, in addition to ongoing friction with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.

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Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., gave Hegseth a “failing grade,” warning he displays the “exact lack of experience” that led to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s firing. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, criticized George’s dismissal.

Several senators also indicated Hegseth would not pass a confirmation process today. Some Republicans suggested they want the president to have him “move on” from the position.

Trump reshuffled his Cabinet following the departures of Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as the administration faces plunging poll numbers amid the 2026 election cycle.

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