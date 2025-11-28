Hegseth visits US troops for Thanksgiving

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth paid a visit to U.S. troops deployed in Latin America and the Caribbean over Thanksgiving, sharing a video on X of him serving meals to troops on a Navy vessel. The visit comes as the U.S. continues to increase its force posture around Venezuela and conducts controversial strikes off both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts.

“I was deployed three times — was always thinking about my family and hoped they were gathering with food and football and all those things,” Pete Hegseth said about his Thanksgiving visit, according to FOX News. “These folks won’t be. We’re going to bring them maybe a turkey and a little bit of cheer.”

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The secretary also paid respects to the victims of a shooting in Washington, D.C., where two National Guard service members were shot in what appeared to be a targeted attack. One of those victims has died, while the other remains in critical condition.