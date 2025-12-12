Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Historic preservation group sues Trump admin. over White House ballroom demo

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 20: A general view of the ongoing construction works on the White House grounds in Washington, D.C., United States, on October 20, 2025. The project, announced by the U.S. President Donald J. Trump, includes the construction of a new, privately funded White House Ballroom and a full modernization of the East Wing. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Image credit: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued the Trump administration over the White House ballroom project. In the suit, the group argued the White House failed to complete necessary reviews before demolishing the historic East Wing in October.

The group claims the White House broke the law by beginning construction without filing plans with certain commissions, seeking an environmental assessment or getting Congressional authorization for the project.

The White House responded to the lawsuit, saying that the president has full legal authority to renovate the White House as his predecessors did. The National Trust for Historic Preservation argued that no president can tear down portions without review.

