House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. Mike Collins

The U.S. House Ethics Committee announced an investigation into Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., and others on Nov. 21. The investigation will review allegations against Rep. Collins and his chief of staff, Brandon Phillips, according to POLITICO.

While details on the investigation are scarce, a report indicates that Phillips hired a person of romantic interest to work for Collins, and that this person allegedly failed to show up to work on a regular basis and was consistently absent.

The House Ethics Committee noted that its decision to open an investigation does not “reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.”

The committee says it will provide a status update on or before Jan. 5, 2026.