ICE launching operation in New York City over unhonored detainers

Ally Heath
An email Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent to local law enforcement caused a stir among local leaders who called the email 'wrong.'
Left Media Miss
Image credit: Shannon Stapleton/ Reuters
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the left as only 7% is from left-leaning media.

7% left coverage69% right coverage

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched targeted operations in New York City, beginning in Queens on Monday with plans to expand to Long Island on Tuesday. White House border czar Tom Homan previously warned of this surge, citing unhonored federal detainers and criticizing legislation signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that restricts local jail cooperation.

Authorities are relying on officers already assigned to the New York field office rather than deploying agents from other regions. The Department of Homeland Security declined to confirm operational details.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™

Point phone camera here

Homan argued restricted access to local jails forces agents to make community arrests. He also said individuals in the country without authorization remain subject to enforcement actions regardless of the Department of Homeland Security’s targeting priorities.

The enforcement sweep has heightened anxiety in immigrant neighborhoods across the city. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has sharply criticized the agency and previously called for it to be abolished.

Round out your reading

Tags: , ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

14 total sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™