ICE reportedly scales back courthouse arrests, warrantless entry practices

NBC News reported this week that the Department of Homeland Security is starting to roll back some of its more controversial immigration policies.

Two DHS officials told NBC News that Immigration and Customs Enforcement field offices were given verbal instructions by their superiors to stop entering homes without a judicial warrant. In addition, one DHS official and two immigration attorneys said that ICE agents have “drastically curtailed” the number of arrests they made at immigration court hearings.

These arrests only happen, the official said, if a person is considered a target for deportation.

Both of these tactics used by DHS were criticized by organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, which said the warrant policy violated the Fourth Amendment.

However, other policies are still in place, such as making arrests during routine ICE check-ins.

“We are definitely seeing no changes in people being arrested at ICE appointments,” Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, an immigration attorney in Maryland, said to NBC.