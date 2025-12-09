Unbiased. Straight Facts.
ICE warns Illinois’ handling of immigration detainers may affect public safety

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzkesaid he's ordering several state agencies to review relationships with El Salvador over a mistaken deportation.
Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that Illinois officials have ignored 1,768 Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers since January 2025. Officials said those detainers were for people in the country without proper documentation who had been charged with a crime, and not allowing agents to carry out enforcement actions impacts public safety.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said the agency has active detainer requests for more than 4,000 people in Illinois custody who are not U.S. citizens. Those officials said the individuals committed crimes including homicide, assault, drug-related offenses and weapons-related offenses.

While Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has said he supports deporting individuals who break the law, people in the country without proper documentation who have not committed crimes should be allowed to stay. Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago, also restricted ICE agents from arresting individuals at county courthouses.

