Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Idaho lawmakers order investigations of misconduct, assault in women’s prisons

Ally Heath
Idaho's Joint Legislative Oversight Committee directed the state's Office of Performance Evaluation to assess misconduct in women's prisons.
Right Media Miss
Image credit: AP Photo/Kyle Green, File
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the right as 0% is from right-leaning media.

36% left coverage0% right coverage

Bipartisan members of Idaho’s Joint Legislative Oversight Committee directed the state’s Office of Performance Evaluation to assess misconduct, including claims of sexual assault, in women’s prisons.

An October report from InvestigateWest, a non-profit newsroom serving the Pacific Northwest, exposed assault allegations against dozens of accused women’s prison guards, prompting lawmakers to request an independent review.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

InvestigateWest reported that internal emails show Idaho Department of Correction director emailed lawmakers with talking points before publication, while reporters found missing reports and concealed employment histories.

The Idaho Department of Correction updated its sexual misconduct policy and backed a House bill to close a legal gap, with lawmakers able to subpoena records if officials resist cooperation, after the committee’s March 13 directive.

Evaluators will probe why Idaho’s female incarceration rate has increased 50 times since 1980, amid oversight gaps highlighted in a prior audit of youth treatment homes.

Evaluations will likely begin after March 27, the scheduled end of Idaho’s state legislative session.

Tags: , ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

14 total sources

  • No coverage from Lean Right sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Right sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Far Right sources 0 sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.