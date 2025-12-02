Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Immigration judge fired by Trump admin. files discrimination lawsuit

A former immigration judge sued the Trump administration Monday, alleging that she was fired because she is a dual citizen of Lebanon and the child of immigrants. Former Judge Tania Nemer also alleged in her lawsuit that the Justice Department’s decision was also made in part because she ran for local office as a Democrat, although she didn’t win the race.

Nemer said in the lawsuit that the firing violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964. She also wrote that the Justice Department’s Equal Opportunity Office dismissed a complaint she previously filed.

The department said Nemer’s firing was a “lawful exercise,” and that the president and attorney general can fire judges at will.

