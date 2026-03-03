Israel uses Iron Beam laser to shoot down rockets for first time

Israel said it used its new “Iron Beam” laser system to shoot down rockets for the first time. The latest addition to Israel’s Iron Dome defense system became operational in September 2025.

The Iron Beam successfully shot down missiles fired by Hezbollah, a group funded by Iran, towards Israeli airspace.

Iron Beam is a ground-based laser air defense system that can track and destroy aerial threats at ranges from hundreds of meters to several kilometers, according to Israel’s Ministry of Defense. The weapon is described as virtually unlimited in use with negligible per-shot cost.

Israel said it has two operational Iron Beam systems that are capable of intercepting projectiles like rockets, mortars and drones.