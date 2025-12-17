Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Jack Smith testified his team found ‘proof beyond a reasonable doubt’ against Trump

Straight Arrow News
Early Tuesday morning, the Justice Department posted special counsel Jack Smith’s investigative report into the 2020 election interference case involving President-elect Donald Trump to its website. In it, Smith said he believed there was sufficient evidence to convict Trump of trying to obstruct the 2020 election results should the case have gone to trial. 
Right Media Miss
Image credit: Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the right as 0% is from right-leaning media.

71% left coverage0% right coverage

On Wednesday, former special prosecutor Jack Smith told a congressional committee his team found proof beyond a reasonable doubt that President Donald Trump engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Amid Republican scrutiny, Jack Smith testified in a closed-door session after House Republicans refused his request for public testimony.

Smith said investigators recovered classified material at Mar-a-Lago, including storage in a bathroom and a ballroom. He also defended subpoenaing phone records of nine congressional Republicans as lawful and relevant.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Smith said the Trump administration recently fired FBI agents linked to his team, calling it retribution. Over 100 law enforcement officers were assaulted and over 160 individuals pled guilty on Jan. 6.

Tags: ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

8 total sources

  • No coverage from Lean Right sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Right sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Far Right sources 0 sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.