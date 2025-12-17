Jack Smith testified his team found ‘proof beyond a reasonable doubt’ against Trump

On Wednesday, former special prosecutor Jack Smith told a congressional committee his team found proof beyond a reasonable doubt that President Donald Trump engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Amid Republican scrutiny, Jack Smith testified in a closed-door session after House Republicans refused his request for public testimony.

Smith said investigators recovered classified material at Mar-a-Lago, including storage in a bathroom and a ballroom. He also defended subpoenaing phone records of nine congressional Republicans as lawful and relevant.

Smith said the Trump administration recently fired FBI agents linked to his team, calling it retribution. Over 100 law enforcement officers were assaulted and over 160 individuals pled guilty on Jan. 6.