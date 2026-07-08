Karoline Leavitt suggests Gen Z is lazy and indoctrinated by liberals

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested that Gen Z “have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths,” during an appearance on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Leavitt and Watters were discussing new, younger Democratic candidates, comparing their ideologies and platforms to those of communists, calling it a “communist takeover.” The dialogue continued into speculation about the source of these candidates’ support, with Watters suggesting it’s due to “liberal professors” and “laziness.” Leavitt agreed, leading her to state that her own generation was “lazy.”

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Watters alleged that many of these candidates’ young supporters “do not have…real job(s),” to which Leavitt concurred and suggested many parents are choosing to homeschool their children due to alleged liberal indoctrination. The interview ended with Watters suggesting young Americans who he believes match these qualities should join the Army, with Leavitt adding they should be sent “to Cuba, or Iran.”

Some have challenged Leavitt’s claims. A Realtor.com report found that even though roughly 25 million adults under 35 lived with their parents last year, 70% of those aged 25-34 were employed.