Kash Patel ordered lie detector tests for 2 dozen security staff members: Report

FBI director Kash Patel ordered more than two dozen former and current members of his security detail to undergo polygraphing, MS NOW reported this week. He also reportedly ordered tests of other staff members.

Sources described Patel to MS NOW as being in “panic mode” to save his job and find “leakers” after multiple news articles came out questioning his leadership.

The media outlet wrote that Patel also “walled himself off” from senior FBI leaders this week and avoided meetings with “key operational leaders of the bureau.”

FBI spokesman Ben Williamson declined to comment to MS Now on the polygraphs specifically. He did push back on the other allegations, saying that Patel has met with operational leaders.

“I’ve been in the usual operational leader meetings with him every day this week … it’s false,” Williamson said.

