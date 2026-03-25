King Charles to make first US state visit, address Congress

King Charles III will make his first official U.S. state visit in late April, including a three-day itinerary with a White House state dinner and an address to a joint meeting of Congress during the week of April 27.

Scheduled for the weeks before America’s 250th anniversary, the trip marks the first time a British monarch has addressed Congress since Queen Elizabeth II did so in 1991.

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Geopolitical tensions surround the trip as President Donald Trump has pressed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for support in the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

Despite public criticism from Trump, Starmer has distanced the United Kingdom from the conflict.

“This is not our war,” Starmer said.

The king’s three-day trip also includes a scheduled stop in New York City, with planning currently underway, according to people familiar with the arrangements.