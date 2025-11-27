Kristi Noem continued deportation flights despite court order: DOJ

A recent filing disclosed by the Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg says that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem authorized the deportation of around 100 Venezuelan men in March. That is despite a federal order from a judge, saying that such deportations couldn’t yet happen.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice explained that they communicated orders and provided legal guidance to DHS officials. Still, Noem later decided that detainees who had already been moved before the order could be moved again, this time to El Salvador.

The DOJ later determined that Noem’s actions did not violate the court order, noting that higher courts had emphasized the importance of due process.