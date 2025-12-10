Mamdani appoints ex-convict rapper to criminal justice panel

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani appointed rapper Mysonne Linen, who was once convicted of armed robbery, to serve on his criminal legal system transition committee. Linen served seven years in prison after being convicted for two armed robberies in 1999.

Since being released, Linen has become a social justice activist and is the co-founder of Until Freedom, an organization that combats racial justice.

Mamdani’s move has restarted the debate in New York City about how formerly incarcerated people can shape public policy. The appointment has drawn criticism from some groups who argue that Linen’s past makes him unfit for the role.

Mamdani is scheduled to be sworn into office on Jan. 1. The transition team will officially begin advising the new mayor’s administration then.