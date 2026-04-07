Markwayne Mullin’s sanctuary city airport remark raises concerns

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin floated removing Customs and Border Protection agents from international airports in sanctuary cities as retaliation for jurisdictions refusing to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. Removing Customs and Border Protection agents would mean international flights would no longer be able to land at those airports.

Mullin told Fox News he believes sanctuary city policies are “not lawful,” framing potential airport staffing cuts as a response to local lawmakers obstructing federal immigration cooperation.

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Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman warned this could create “a massive problem” for major hubs like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Newark and New York, though critics argue the administration lacks statutory authority to withhold these resources.

During his confirmation hearing, Mullin stated one goal is for DHS to avoid daily headlines, urging leaders to “put the partisan bickering aside” and focus on what is ‘best for moving forward.