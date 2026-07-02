‘Melania’ movie earned the Trumps millions of dollars

President Donald Trump and his family received a $10.71 million licensing fee for the Amazon MGM Studios documentary about the First Lady. The “Melania” earnings were disclosed as part of a 927-page financial report released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics June 30.

The report shows the film earnings were part of a massive surge in Trump’s reported annual revenue, which topped $2.2 billion, largely due to family cryptocurrency ventures.

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“Melania” was part of a broader $40 million acquisition by Amazon, which also included a $35 million marketing campaign to promote the film.

Democratic lawmakers opened an inquiry into the deal, questioning whether the massive payout constituted an attempt by the e-commerce giant to buy political favor from the administration. Representatives for both Amazon and the White House rejected the allegations of conflict of interest, stating that the project was chosen purely for its historical relevance and through a competitive bidding process.

“Melania” grossed just $16.7 million worldwide after earning about $7 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend in January.

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