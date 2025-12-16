Mike Pence calls on RFK Jr. to step down, citing abortion-related decisions

On Monday, Mike Pence’s Advancing American Freedom Foundation released a memo calling for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In the memo, Pence urged President Donald Trump to appoint a new leader.

The foundation’s memo said Kennedy should step aside because HHS delayed a review of mifepristone, a common medication used for abortions and managing miscarriages. The memo also highlighted that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a generic abortion pill earlier this year.

“Kennedy should step aside and give President Trump the opportunity to select a new HHS Secretary who will deliver pro-life results for the American people,” Pence said in a statement.

Pence has also split with Trump on other issues this year, including on tariff policies.