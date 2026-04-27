Most Americans oppose ending birthright citizenship, new poll finds

Ally Heath
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Image credit: Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images
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A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found 64% of Americans oppose ending birthright citizenship, while 32% support the change.

Public perception is split along party lines. The poll showed 62% of Republicans support ending birthright citizenship and 36% favoring keeping it, while only 9% of Democrats support scrapping the policy.

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President Donald Trump ordered an end to birthright citizenship in January 2025, making the claim that the 14th Amendment does not apply to people whose parents entered the U.S. illegally. That order has been challenged in the courts and is now before the Supreme Court.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, appeared unlikely to side with Trump during oral arguments on April 1. Justices are expected to issue a ruling by the end of June.

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