‘My friends will get hurt’: Trump yelled at Greene over Epstein files

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said that her push for transparency around Jeffrey Epstein and survivors helped drive her split with President Donald Trump. Her comments came in a nearly 7,600-word New York Times profile published today.

After closed-door hearings, Greene said she found Epstein survivors’ stories credible and that engaging with them forced a faith-based reckoning. Greene said after she held a news conference and threatened to name alleged abusers for victims, then Trump called angrily, yelling on speakerphone in Greene’s Capitol Hill office.

“My friends will get hurt,” Trump allegedly said to Greene.

The White House dismissed her comments as “petty bitterness.”

After a nearly unanimous vote to release all of the Epstein files, the DOJ has been releasing heavily redacted files on a rolling basis but has missed the bill’s Dec. 19 deadline.