Nancy Pelosi said she didn’t plan to rip up Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech

Image credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she did not intend to rip up President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address. The former Speaker of the House described the action as spontaneous and not premeditated.

Pelosi spoke with ABC’s Jonathan Karl about the moment. She expressed surprise at the reaction to her actions and acknowledged that it was not meant to be a broader statement.

“People like the tearing up of the speech. I didn’t intend to go to the speech to tear it up,” Pelosi said. “I just, the first part of it, I tore a page because he was lying. And then the next page, then the next page. I thought it was a manifesto of lies all throughout, so I better tear up the whole speech. Now, the speeches are on strong paper, so you have to do it a few times to get it done. But I had no intention of doing that. I thought my staff was going to die.”

Pelosi announced she will not seek re-election after her current term, marking the end of nearly four decades in Congress.

