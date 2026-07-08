NASA administrator says US is in ‘a space race’ against China

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman shared that he believes “we are very much in a space race right now” with China during his appearance on CBS News’ “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.”

“The Chinese are moving at incredible speeds, and they are certainly capable of doing what the Soviets were not during the first space race,” he said.

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Isaacman told CBS that both the U.S. and China are working to get astronauts back to the moon. The U.S. is hoping to accomplish this by 2028, and China before 2030.

According to Isaasman, NASA may begin building a base to take to the moon next year. This base will be used to hopefully secure a more permanent presence on the moon.

“But I would say, early 2030s, the moon is going to be like the International Space Station,” he said. “You’re going to have crews that are there on pretty extended periods of time, as we learn in that environment and prepare for Mars.”