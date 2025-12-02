Nazi doctor know as ‘Angel Of Death’ hid in plain sight, new files show

Argentina released newly declassified intelligence files that show Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the “Angel of Death” lived in South America after World War II and that authorities knew he was there. By 1950, Mengele had allegedly registered as an Italian immigrant named Helmut Gregor.

The Argentinian files show several agencies had been tracking Mengele, but had not shared their information with each other. The files allege that by 1956, Mengele went back to using his birth name to file business paperwork in Argentina. They also show that he married his brother’s widow and had opened a medical laboratory in Buenos Aires.

Mengele is widely known for his experiments on prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp that included torturing twins in front of each other in the name of science.